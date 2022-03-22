FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0122

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

