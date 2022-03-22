Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.