FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.