FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Down to $131.40

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.40, but opened at $128.50. FMC shares last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 4,631 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

