Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Fonterra Shareholders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Fonterra Shareholders Fund Company Profile

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

