ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

NYSE:FORG opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

