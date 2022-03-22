ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

ForgeRock stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

