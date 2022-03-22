Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $314.53 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.78 and a 200-day moving average of $317.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $3,565,362. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.32.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

