Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $314.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.78 and a 200-day moving average of $317.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.32.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

