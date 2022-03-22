Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,213,586 shares.The stock last traded at $4.16 and had previously closed at $4.22.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
