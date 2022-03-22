Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,213,586 shares.The stock last traded at $4.16 and had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

