Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,095 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $575.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock worth $1,721,289 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

