Franco-Nevada (FNV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV):

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada was given a new $174.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00.

3/10/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $732,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $479,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

