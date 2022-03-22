Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $19.25 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.02 or 0.07028582 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.97 or 0.99916278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,791,591,604 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

