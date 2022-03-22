Freeway Token (FWT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Freeway Token (FWT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One Freeway Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Freeway Token has a market cap of $84.28 million and $1.23 million worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00036608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00107300 BTC.

Freeway Token Profile

FWT is a coin. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,459,241 coins. The official website for Freeway Token is aubit.io . Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @aubitnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freeway Token is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes. “

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

