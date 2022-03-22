Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.32) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.57) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 958.13 ($12.61).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 738.80 ($9.73) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 816.39. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.