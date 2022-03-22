Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $47.88 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $47.88 million and $164.96 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00107213 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

