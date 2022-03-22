FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 44,494 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

