FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.60% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $270,000.

FMAR stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

