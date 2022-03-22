Fundamental Research Analysts Give Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) a C$0.22 Price Target

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.22 price target by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Blue Moon Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 144,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,753. Blue Moon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05.
Blue Moon Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
