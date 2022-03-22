Fundamental Research Analysts Give Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) a C$0.22 Price Target

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.22 price target by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blue Moon Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 144,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,753. Blue Moon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

