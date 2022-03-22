FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

