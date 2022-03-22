Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $37.60

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.60, but opened at $39.50. Futu shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 126,192 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

