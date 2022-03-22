FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded down 95.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. FUTURAX has a market cap of $22,479.65 and approximately $6.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00299459 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004009 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.92 or 0.01320651 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003021 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

