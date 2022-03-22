FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.00.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

