FY2025 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

OMGA opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

