FY2025 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.44.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

