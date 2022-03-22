GAMB (GMB) Price Reaches $0.0011

GAMB (GMB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $53,409.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars.

