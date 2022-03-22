GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0839 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $23,750.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00287342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001528 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,118,244 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

