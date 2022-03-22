GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,207. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of GDS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 841,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 91,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,029.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

