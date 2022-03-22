General Electric (LON:GEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.17

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.17 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.38). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,746 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -17.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.19%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

