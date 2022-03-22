Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $12.26. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 297,080 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

