Genetron (GTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.28. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genetron by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Genetron by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

