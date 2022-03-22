GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.36. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $869.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 2,866.8% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in GeoPark by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

