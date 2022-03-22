Georg Chmiel Buys 200,000 Shares of Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Georg Chmiel bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($38,222.22).
The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.50.
