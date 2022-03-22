George B. Hanna Purchases 4,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SCWX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 266,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.