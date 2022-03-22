Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

GGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

