Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given New SEK 430 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNGBY. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.77.

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. Getinge has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getinge will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getinge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.