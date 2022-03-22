GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) PT Set at €49.00 by Berenberg Bank

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

GFT opened at €44.30 ($48.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.72. GFT Technologies has a 12-month low of €14.40 ($15.82) and a 12-month high of €47.50 ($52.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

