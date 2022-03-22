Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Gap Up to $15.70

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $16.28. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

