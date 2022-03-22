GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,620.40 ($21.33) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.15.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
