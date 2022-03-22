GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,620.40 ($21.33) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.15.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.