GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,539.15

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,539.15 ($20.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,620.40 ($21.33). GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at GBX 1,616 ($21.27), with a volume of 15,073,872 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £82.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

