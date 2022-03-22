GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.91) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,620.40 ($21.33) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a market cap of £82.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.15.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

