GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.91) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,620.40 ($21.33) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a market cap of £82.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.15.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
