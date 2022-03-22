GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 192,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,107,510 shares.The stock last traded at $43.20 and had previously closed at $42.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

