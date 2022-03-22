Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.64) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 485.63 ($6.39).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 503.30 ($6.63) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 430.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £66.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

