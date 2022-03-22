Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.40

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 597277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,723.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

