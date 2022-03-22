Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 219.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,539 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

