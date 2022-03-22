Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.