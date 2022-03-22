Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 4,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 2,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.