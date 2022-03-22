Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $36.28. 6,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 28,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78.

