GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0120

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $215,324.49 and approximately $82.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,412.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.17 or 0.07054971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00289671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.72 or 0.00895313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00109396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014644 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.73 or 0.00459134 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00413979 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.