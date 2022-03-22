GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.62. GoHealth shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 17,866 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $509.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. GoHealth’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,197,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.